5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country.

LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction. These factors were then evaluated using relevant metrics, including air quality index, greenhouse-gas emissions, population density, share of overcrowded homes, share of homes with mold, tons of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents, number of junk yards, share of residents of find city dirty and untidy and share of residents dissatisfied with pollution, among others.

These are the Tennessee cities that earned a spot among the dirtiest in the country:

No. 25: Memphis

No. 64: Knoxville

No. 102: Chattanooga

No. 105: Murfreesboro

No. 127: Nashville

Of the five Tennessee cities on the list, Memphis was named the "dirtiest," mainly due to ranking high in terms of infrastructure issues, poor consumer satisfaction and unfavorable living conditions. On the other hand, Nashville, for all its popularity as a tourist haven, placed low on the list thanks to its level of pollution and living conditions compared to other cities on the list. Additionally, Murfreesboro ranked second for the highest tonnage of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents.

Here are the Top 20 dirtiest cities in America, according to the report:

Houston, Texas Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California Detroit, Michigan Jersey City, New Jersey Bakersfield, California San Antonio, Texas Fresno, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Yonkers, New York Shreveport, Louisiana New York, New York Birmingham, Alabama Ontario, California Los Angeles, California Modesto, California Palmdale, California Hollywood, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out LawnStarter to see its full list of the dirtiest cities around the country.