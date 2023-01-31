Adele Pauses Concert To Pay Tribute To Audience Member's Late Wife

By Lavender Alexandria

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Adele had to pause her performance during a show at her Las Vegas residency on Friday to pay tribute to the late wife of a fan in the audience, who had shown the singer a picture of his deceased spouse on his phone. A video posted by the Adele Access Tik Tok account showed the interaction in its entirety, starting with her walk through the crowd while playing 'When We Were Young' where the encounter actually took place.

Later, during 'Someone Like You' Adele paused to say "This is for you, sir, who's showing me a photo of his wife on his phone." Following the song she paused the show and held back tears while explaining the situation to the audience. "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I could see." She continued "There was a man. He's just there — can you see him holding his phone up? "I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me."

@adeleaccess

A very special moment from Adele’s concert this past Friday ♥️ #adele #weekendswithadele #adelevegas #adelelive #someonelikeyou #whenwewereyoung

♬ Someone Like You - Adele

The moment came during the same performance where she confirmed her plans to attend the Grammys after rumors had swirled that she would skip this year's edition. She took aim at the rumors saying "Man, whoever started that rumor is a d***head! I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys".

Adele
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.