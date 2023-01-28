Adele Sets The Record Straight About Whether She'll Attend The Grammys

Adele is setting the record straight!

Earlier this week, it was rumored that the "Easy On Me" singer wouldn't be performing or appearing at the Grammys next week, thanks to a "pretty definitive" report from Hits Daily Double. Now, Adele apparently cleared up those rumors at her Las Vegas residency show on Friday (January 27).

"Who said I wasn't going to the Grammys? Man, whoever started that rumor is a d---head! 'Cause I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to go touch some grass," she told the crowd while sitting at the piano on stage, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.