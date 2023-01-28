Adele Sets The Record Straight About Whether She'll Attend The Grammys
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2023
Adele is setting the record straight!
Earlier this week, it was rumored that the "Easy On Me" singer wouldn't be performing or appearing at the Grammys next week, thanks to a "pretty definitive" report from Hits Daily Double. Now, Adele apparently cleared up those rumors at her Las Vegas residency show on Friday (January 27).
"Who said I wasn't going to the Grammys? Man, whoever started that rumor is a d---head! 'Cause I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to go touch some grass," she told the crowd while sitting at the piano on stage, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.
Adele killed the rumors in one sentence 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #WeekendsWithAdele— Johnny Mata🪐🍷 (@iamJohnnyMata) January 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6yXoBA2swJ
The "Chasing Pavements" singer already has 15 Grammys under her belt, but she could add six trophies to her collection after being nominated for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Music Film at this year's award show.
It remains clear whether Adele is just attending or will also be performing at the show, but the Grammys did announce the first wave of performers, which includes Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live from LA's Crypto.com Arena on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET.