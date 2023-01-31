Alec Baldwin Formally Charged In Deadly Shooting On 'Rust' Set

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies formally filed charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

They are both facing two counts in relation to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust on October 21, 2021. Assistant director David Halls, who told Baldwin the gun was not loaded, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved drawing a revolver from his jacket inside a church. During the rehearsal, the gun fired, striking Hutchins in the chest and hitting director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Carmack-Altwies announced that she planned to file charges against Baldwin and Reed on January 19.

"If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple," special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Baldwin has denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

"[Baldwin] had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win," his attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement.

If convicted, Baldwin and Reed could face up five years behind bars.