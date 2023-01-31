Director of Rihanna's Halftime Show Promises We're "In For A Surprise"

Rihanna's long-awaited return is coming in the form of a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that's now less than two weeks away. Amid swirling rumors of what secrets the show might have to offer, its musical director Adam Blackstone went on Good Morning America to deliver some teases. Blackstone, who has worked with Rihanna before on Savage x Fenty live shows didn't divulge any specific details but delivered big promises that had fans buzzing.

“The story that she wants to tell is, ‘Let’s be epic.’" Blackstone said of Rihanna's vision for the performance. "Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” he continued “We’re forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world.” The comment that got the most people talking came after Blackstone was asked about potential collaborators and though he didn't reveal names his promise of "a surprise" just who could be slated to pop up during the show.