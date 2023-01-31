High School Basketball Coach Fired For Posing As 13-Year-Old In JV Game

A 22-year-old assistant high school girls basketball coach was fired after posing as a 13-year-old player during a recent junior varsity game, WAVY TV 10 Sports Director Craig Loper reports.

A video obtained by the news station shows Arlisha Boykins wearing a jersey for the Churchland High School JV girls basketball team and actively playing in the team's game against Nanesmond River High School. Boykins was impersonating a 13-year-old player who was out of town for a club basketball tournament at the time of the incident, the teenager's parents told WAVY TV 10.

The news station said it received confirmation that Boykins was no longer employed by Portsmouth Public Schools at the time of publication on Monday (January 30). Members of the Churchland JV girls basketball team's roster, along with their parents, chose to opt out for the remainder of the season following the incident.