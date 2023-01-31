J.J. Watt Responds To Texans' Hiring Of Former Teammate

Ryans spent the first six seasons of his NFL playing career with the Texans (2006-2011) after being selected at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama standout found immediate success as the 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and a two-time Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2009.

Ryans spent the final four seasons of his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2015) before initially being hired by the 49ers as the team's defensive quality control coach. The 38-year-old was promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2018 and defensive coordinator in 2021.

Ryans was reportedly considered for NFL head coaching jobs last offseason and reportedly rejected an offer from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday amid reports that he was being targeted for the Texans' vacancy. San Francisco will reportedly receive compensation from the Texans as part of Ryans' hiring, according to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.