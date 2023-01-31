Houston Texans Hire Former Star Player As Next Head Coach: Report
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2023
Former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans has reportedly been hired as the franchise's next head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday (January 31).
Ryans, 38, spent his entire coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers, which included serving as the team's defensive coordinator during the past two seasons. San Francisco will receive compensation from Houston as part of Ryans' hiring.
"The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans have agreed to terms and he’ll be their new head coach, sources say. A homecoming for one of the franchise’s great leaders, as Houston gets its top choice. This will be announced today," Rapoport tweeted.
Ryans spent the first six seasons of his NFL playing career with the Texans (2006-2011) after being selected at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft.
The former University of Alabama standout found immediate success as the 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and a two-time Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2009.
Ryans spent the final four seasons of his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2015) before initially being hired by the 49ers as the team's defensive quality control coach. The 38-year-old was promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2018 and defensive coordinator in 2021.
Ryans was reportedly considered for NFL head coaching jobs last offseason and reportedly rejected an offer from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday amid reports that he was being targeted for the Texans' vacancy.