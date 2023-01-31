Houston Texans Hire Former Star Player As Next Head Coach: Report

Former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans has reportedly been hired as the franchise's next head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday (January 31).

Ryans, 38, spent his entire coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers, which included serving as the team's defensive coordinator during the past two seasons. San Francisco will receive compensation from Houston as part of Ryans' hiring.

"The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans have agreed to terms and he’ll be their new head coach, sources say. A homecoming for one of the franchise’s great leaders, as Houston gets its top choice. This will be announced today," Rapoport tweeted.

Ryans spent the first six seasons of his NFL playing career with the Texans (2006-2011) after being selected at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft.