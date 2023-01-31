Martha Stewart Has Epic Response For Fan Who Poked Fun At Fancy Recipe

Martha Stewart is an expert on cooking and clapping back!

The businesswoman and TV personality, 81, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (January 30) of her latest culinary creation: "linguine with lemon and parmesan tipped with a bit of caviar." She said it "was a hit" with her friends! Hilariously enough, it was also a hit on social media.

Someone commented on the photo of Stewart's delicious dish and said, "Martha pulls out the caviar like the rest of us pull out the queso dip." The Martha Stewart Podcast host replied, "what's queso dip?" The rhetorical conversation was captured by popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs and the internet went crazy.