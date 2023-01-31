Michael Jackson's Nephew To Play Him In Upcoming Biopic

This Is It!

Michael Jackson will be portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the upcoming biopic about the "Beat It" singer. Director Antoine Fuqua shared the news on Instagram this week. "Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop," he wrote alongside a photo of Jafaar in Michael's signature pose.

The Lionsgate film, titled Michael, will be produced by Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) alongside John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson's estate, The Hollywood Reporter reports. "I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael. It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson," King said.

Michael "will address all aspects of Jackson’s life, though it is unclear how it will address the many controversies involving the late music icon," the news outlet reports, citing Lionsgate.

MJ's mother Katherine Jackson opened up about how excited she is for Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, to be starring in the film. "Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," she said.