Michael Jackson's Estate 'Saddened' By Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Michael Jackson's estate is remembering the King of Pop's ex-wife and the King of Rock and Roll's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

"We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together," Jackson's estate wrote on the late singer's official Instagram account on Friday (January 13). "Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time."

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.