Nearly 1,500 Flights Canceled As Ice Storm Continues To Move Across The US

Travelers across the country are bracing for a second day of delays and cancelations as a massive ice storm continues to move across the country. As of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday (January 31), over 1,400 flights have been canceled, and an additional 2,200 have been delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

"This is round after round after round of dangerous ice that will be disrupting travel in a large part of the south-central United States," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Southwest Airlines, which suffered a complete meltdown over the Holidays, was hit the hardest, canceling over 500 flights, while American Airlines was forced to cancel more than 400 flights.

Just like on Monday, Dallas area airports saw the most issues, accounting for roughly half of the canceled flights.

The cancelations are the result of a major winter storm that continues to dump ice and freezing rain across parts of Texas. The storm is moving east, bringing dangerous conditions to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.