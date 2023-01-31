Offset Ruined My Wedding Says Real 92.3's J Cruz

“So, I was supposed to get married on stage and since that happened, I was not allowed to do it," Cruz explained. "I had my whole family there. My wife in her dress, I flew in family members. Mother, father, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, my sister, my siblings were all there for this big moment. And it was bumped because Offset decided to surprise Cardi with roses.”



“Because I’m not Offset," Cruz told GloRilla after she asked why he got bumped. "I’m nobody. When that happened, it was like forget about you and the family you flew in and the embarrassment you’re about to live for a very long time, the therapy you’re going to have to go through. So I had to move on, and it didn’t happen.”



Offset's grand display of affection definitely stole the spotlight that night. In the midst of their brief break-up, 'Set appeared on stage towards the end of Bardi's set with a heap of red roses and a sign that said "Take me back Cardi." Clearly the move worked out in their favor. The couple continue to travel the world and share stages. They also have two children together, Kulture and Wave.

