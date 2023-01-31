Sean Payton Lands New NFL Coaching Job: Report

Former Super Bowl champion Sean Payton has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Saints will receive multiple draft picks as compensation for Payton, who still had two years remaining on his contract with the franchise prior to his decision to "step away" in January 2022, according to Rapoport.

"The #Saints and #Broncos just finalized the deal on compensation and sources say New Orleans gets a first-rounder and an early pick — likely a 2nd rounder — but also give a pick back. Complex deal but now done," Rapoport tweeted. "Sean Payton will be the #Broncos coach."