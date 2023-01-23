Sean Payton Scheduled To Interview With NFL Team: Report

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com on Monday (January 23).

The reported interview will take place on Thursday (January 26), according to Balzer, who added that Payton's previously scheduled second interview with the Denver Broncos has been delayed.

A source also confirmed the report to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who noted that Payton had already interviewed with four teams since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular-season.

Payton had previously interviewed with the Houston Texans last week and met with the Carolina Panthers on Monday after initial plans for last Friday (January 20) were postponed.