Sean Payton Scheduled To Interview With NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 23, 2023
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com on Monday (January 23).
The reported interview will take place on Thursday (January 26), according to Balzer, who added that Payton's previously scheduled second interview with the Denver Broncos has been delayed.
A source also confirmed the report to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who noted that Payton had already interviewed with four teams since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular-season.
Payton had previously interviewed with the Houston Texans last week and met with the Carolina Panthers on Monday after initial plans for last Friday (January 20) were postponed.
BREAKING: Sources tell me Sean Payton meeting with Cardinals Thursday— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 23, 2023
MORE BREAKING NEWS: Source told me Denver interview delayed with Payton; interview with Cardinals is here in Arizona— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 23, 2023
Source confirms Sean Payton will interview with the #AZCardinals, his fourth this cycle. https://t.co/7JpPzAOdDA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023
Payton informed the New Orleans Saints that he was "stepping away" from the team in January 2022. The former Super Bowl champion still has two years remaining on his contract with the Saints, which means other teams must seek consent with New Orleans to negotiate with Payton, as well as provide compensation if he's hired.
Last August, the Miami Dolphins were penalized by the NFL after primary team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal were found to have violated anti-tampering policy during three separate incidents from 2019 to 2022 in relation to conversations with Payton, as well as former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Payton, 58, is the winningest head coach in Saints franchise history with a 152-89 (.631 winning percentage) regular season and 9-8 (.529) playoff record since being hired in 2006.
The San Mateo, California native led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl victory in franchise history during the 2009-10 season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, in Super Bowl XLIV.
New Orleans finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record after battling through numerous crucial injuries, which included losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8 and having to relocate early home games due to Hurricane Ida.