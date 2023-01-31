This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Croissants are a timeless pastry that are loved by everyone. Perfectly flaky, delicious croissants make the best breakfast item paired with coffee, a lunchtime staple in lieu of sandwich bread, or a sweet treat after a meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best croissants in each state. The website states, "To help you find tasty croissants near you, we put together a list of the best place for a croissant in every state. From ones that utilize and embrace the traditional butter croissant recipe, to others that make their croissants walk a bit on the wild side, here are our top picks."

According to the list, the best croissants in Nevada come from Josef's Vienna Bakery and Cafe in Reno. The website explains what makes this bakery's croissants so special:

"Started by Viennese Pastry Chef Josef Pasa, Josef's Vienna Bakery and Cafe has been making delicious fare for Reno residents and visitors alike for the last four decades. Stop by to enjoy one of their hearty dinner dishes (hint: they are a full-service restaurant also) or to try one of their "highly recommended" croissants."

Check out the full list of places to get each state's best croissants on the Eat This, Not That! website.

