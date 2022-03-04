This Is The Best Bakery In Kentucky

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state."

According to Mashed, the best bakery in Kentucky is Bluegrass Baking Company in Lexington. What makes it so special? The website explains:

"Known for freshly stocking their selections of treats each day, Bluegrass Baking Company has been named one of the best bakeries in the South. Sweet options range from cookies and pies to beautiful fruit tarts and croissants, but it's the freshly baked bread that puts this spot on the map. The baking process offers a chewy and crispy crust with perfect crumb inside, and fans have boasted that it's definitely the best bread in town — and maybe even the whole country."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best bakery.