This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

By Zuri Anderson

January 31, 2023

Breakfast with bacon, eggs, pancakes, and toast
Photo: Getty Images

Diners are one of the most relaxed restaurants you can dine at. These no-frills establishments have left their mark on American culture and continue to serve hungry customers around the clock. Not every diner is created equally, and some have carved out their own identity while maintaining an underrated reputation.

That's why Cheapism found the best unassuming diners in every state. The website states, "We scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to writers, Washington's top pick is Joe Brown's Cafe! Here's what they had to say about the restaurant:

"'We are still alive and kicking,' proclaims Joe Brown's Café, which opened in 1932. Come in for the all-day breakfast and take in the classic diner style, with green vinyl booths and swiveling stools at the counter.
"The Fried Thing, a breakfast sandwich made with fried ham, fried eggs, and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. It comes with hash browns and a waffle, pancakes, or French toast."

You can find Joe Brown's Cafe at 817 Main St. in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of amazing, under-the-radar diners on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.