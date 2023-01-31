This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Cincinnati

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference.

According to Yelp, Avalanche Crepes & Waffles is the best place serving crepes in Cincinnati. The restaurant is located at 160 West McMillan Street. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron had to say about the restaurant:

"I went with the Yellowstone, which should probably be renamed "Banana Caramel Heaven." This seriously was one of the most amazing things I've ever put in my mouth ... it tastes like banana pudding, but lighter. I also had no idea how big these crepes would actually be! The crepes I've had before were much smaller ... but Reagan's are enormous, and also absolutely stunning. There were also several savory menu options, for whatever mood you might be in. The store is also super cute -- you walk in and you're instantly transported to the mountains of Montana. The decor is all carefully selected, and you can tell that some serious passion went into curating this new spot. There's also free wifi, and outlets readily available if you want to come work or study for a while."