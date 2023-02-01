Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The Historic $31 Million Jackpot

A single ticket sold in Massachusetts won the $31 million Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday (January 31), exactly one week after a player from the same state won the exact same amount and set a new Mega Millions record.

Last Tuesday (January 25), another player from Massachusetts won the $31 million lottery, which marked the first time ever that the jackpot had been won three times during the month of January, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot had already reset three times this month after one player in Maine won the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14 and another player in New York won the following $20 million drawing on January 17.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 7-9-18-29-39

GOLD BALL: 13

MEGAPLIER: 4x

The January 14 Mega Millions drawing was the second-highest in the game's history and offered the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark four times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in 2021.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.