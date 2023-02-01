Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Ends Touring Career

By Logan DeLoye

February 1, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has just announced that his touring career is over. According to CNN, Osbourne cancelled the rest of his shows due to lasting ailment from a spine injury that occurred four years ago. The decision for Osbourne to put an end to live shows was not easy, but the Godfather of Heavy Metal had to do what was best for his physical health. He took to Twitter to let fans know of the decision, stating that his singing voice is fine, but his body is weak.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I am not physically capable of doing my upcoming European and UK tour dates as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f**** me up more than you will ever know."

Osbourne and his team are working out ways in which he will be able to tour without such extensive travel in the future. After expressing love to his family and loyal fans, Osbourne assured followers that ticket refunds will be available for the remaining shows.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.