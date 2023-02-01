Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Ends Touring Career

Ozzy Osbourne has just announced that his touring career is over. According to CNN, Osbourne cancelled the rest of his shows due to lasting ailment from a spine injury that occurred four years ago. The decision for Osbourne to put an end to live shows was not easy, but the Godfather of Heavy Metal had to do what was best for his physical health. He took to Twitter to let fans know of the decision, stating that his singing voice is fine, but his body is weak.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I am not physically capable of doing my upcoming European and UK tour dates as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f**** me up more than you will ever know."