Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Selfies

Actress and singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram today to show off her all-natural look in a trio of selfies. All three of the pictures are decidedly simple showing Selena donning casual outfits and a make-up-free look, with a fittingly straightforward caption to accompany them merely saying "Me." Despite the simplicity of the selfies fans were quick to overwhelm the comments section with praise for the singer's natural beauty and the pictures amassed over one-and-a-half million likes in just the first hour since they were posted.

It's not the first time Selena has drawn attention with social media posts in recent weeks. Last week she showed fans some candid pics of herself and her friends but it was the caption that drew the attention of fans. Even though it merely said "3" that alone got rumors swirling about if she was potentially working on a third album.