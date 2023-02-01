Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Selfies

By Lavender Alexandria

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Actress and singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram today to show off her all-natural look in a trio of selfies. All three of the pictures are decidedly simple showing Selena donning casual outfits and a make-up-free look, with a fittingly straightforward caption to accompany them merely saying "Me." Despite the simplicity of the selfies fans were quick to overwhelm the comments section with praise for the singer's natural beauty and the pictures amassed over one-and-a-half million likes in just the first hour since they were posted.

It's not the first time Selena has drawn attention with social media posts in recent weeks. Last week she showed fans some candid pics of herself and her friends but it was the caption that drew the attention of fans. Even though it merely said "3" that alone got rumors swirling about if she was potentially working on a third album.

Selena's last album Rare came out back in 2020 but she was hardly quiet in 2022, scoring hit songs like 'Let Somebody Go' with Coldplay and 'Calm Down' with Rema as well as releasing her own single 'My Mind & Me.' Though this new post doesn't seem to contain any further hints about new music, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating when Selena might be gearing up to release a new single or even an entire new album this year.

Selena Gomez
