This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Georgia

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Georgia that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best croissant in all of Georgia can be found at The Little Tart Bakeshop in Atlanta.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Georgia:

"Almond, chocolate pistachio, butter, ham and cheese—all the croissant offerings at the Little Tart Bakeshop in Atlanta really hit the spot. "'The croissants are incredible," divulges one Yelp reviewer, "The best I've had in Atlanta."' Hint: If you are looking to pick up some croissants from here on the weekends, make sure to go early in the morning. Yelp reviewers share that the bakery often sells out."

