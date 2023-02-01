This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Michigan

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Michigan that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best croissant in all of Michigan can be found at Cannelle by Matt Knio in Detroit. This one-stop croissant shop is known for the flavor that they pack into each unique order.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Michigan:

"The croissant options are endless at Cannelle's in Detroit. Some menu highlights include their pepper walnut bleu cheese croissant, a simple, but delicious, apricot croissant, and a perfectly seasoned Zaatar croissant. Enjoy one of these alone or served alongside a glass of their fresh-squeezed orange juice or chilled chocolate milk."

For more information regarding the best croissant in every state visit eatthisnotthat.com.