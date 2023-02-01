Trio Of Texans Become Millionaires Overnight After Claiming Lottery Prizes

A trio of three lucky Texans became millionaires overnight after claiming their respective lottery prizes!

To kick off the month of February, a Blue Ridge resident claimed a $1 million prize in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (February 1). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous along with the rest of the new winners, purchased the winning ticket at Quick Check Convenience Store at 815 McKinney St. in Farmersville.

The day before, a La Porte resident claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game. They purchased the winning ticket at Stripes Store at 100 W. Nolana Loop in Pharr. A resident from Del Valle also claimed a $1 million prize, but this time in the Powerball drawing from January 16. The claimant, who purchased their winning ticket at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (4-14-33-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (3).

In more lottery news, a non-Texan walked away with a Texas Lottery prize. A resident from Lyons, Georgia, claimed a prize worth $1 million in the 200X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (February 1). The winning ticket was purchased at Seabrook Market at 5745 Highway 146 #A in Seabrook. There are no restrictions or limitations when it comes to playing or winning the Texas Lottery, however — you just need to have purchased your lottery ticket from a license retailer in the state.