Two Michigan Bands Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 1, 2023

Exterior of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland Ohio USA
Photo: Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 14 acts up for nomination for the 2023 class —and two Michigan acts have made the list: the White Stripes and the Spinners.

The White Stripes, composed of Detroit-native Jack White and his ex-wife Meg, have made the cut in their first year of eligibility (acts must wait 25 years following the release of their "first commercial recording"). The band released six studio albums between 1999 and 2007 before going on hiatus the same year. They officially broke up in 2011, citing Meg's struggles with anxiety. Jack continued on to a successful career solo career.

The Spinners are a Motown R&B group that released several popular songs and albums throughout the '60s and '70s. However, their popularity reached its height when they left Motown for a contract with Atlantic Records. The band still tour, but Baritone Henry Fambrough is the only founding member still in the group. Unfortunately, the other four founding members have since passed away.

Other nominees include: Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott and George Michael, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.

