14 Outrageous Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs
By Dave Basner
February 2, 2022
Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2022 list of nominees, and while Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, New York Dolls and Rage Against The Machine made the short list, there are quite a few artists out there who should be in the Hall but didn’t even make the cut this year.
Musicians are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their debut album, but they first have to be chosen by the Hall's nominating committee, which is made up of music industry insiders as well as musicians like Dave Grohl, and ?uestlove. From there, ballots go out to 1,000 historians, artists and more within the music industry and acts with the most votes get inducted. The public even gets to vote, with the top five acts the pick acting as one ballot.
It seems, however, there have been quite a few rockers who have been overlooked. Here are 14 that are overdue for induction:
1. Motley Crue: The band pioneered glam metal and, in doing so, sold 100 million records worldwide, yet after over a decade of eligibility, they haven’t even gotten a nomination.
2. Scorpions: The German rockers are international all-stars, having played in most of the countries out there and still going strong. Really, a band with a hit like “Rock You Like a Hurricane” needs to be included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
3. Megadeth: Megadeth has sold over 38 million records worldwide and has been certified platinum for six of their 15 albums. They've been nominated for Grammys 12 times and won one, and have been eligible for induction for ten years, but haven't even made the short list.
4. Twisted Sister: For a group to dress like Twisted Sister and still be wildly successful alone is a feat that merits induction into the Rock Hall.
5. Jethro Tull: If the prog rockers can beat Metallica for the first-ever Grammy for Hard Rock/Metal in 1989, they should definitely be in the Hall.
6. Slayer: Even though they've had six gold records and are considered one of metal's Big Four, the band that puts the heavy in heavy metal still hasn't made it into the Rock Hall. Their dark lyrics and influential music totally qualifies them for the honor.
7. Emerson, Lake & Palmer: The prog rock supergroup's pioneering use of the synthesizer gave them a unique sound, and their impressive musicianship should be recognized. Sadly, if and when they are honored, only Palmer will be there to accept as both Lake and Emerson passed away in recent years.
8. Procol Harum: The group created one of prog rock's biggest hits, "A Whiter Shade of Pale," and helped shape symphonic rock.
9. Bad Company: One of the first supergroups of the 70s, with members of Free, Mott the Hoople and King Crimson, they're responsible for classic rock staples like "Can't Get Enough," "Bad Company" and "Feel Like Makin' Love."
10. Ozzy Osbourne: While Black Sabbath has been inducted, Ozzy's solo career is just as impressive yet he hasn't been honored for it.
11. Peter Frampton: An incredible guitarist and the musician behind one of the biggest live albums of all time not being in the Rock Hall is unfathomable.
12. Warren Zevon: Singer-songwriters like Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have been heralded by the Rock Hall - not only have they been inducted but they are perennial performers and presenters at the induction ceremony, but Warren Zevon, whose talent is arguably on par with theirs, hasn't even been nominated.
13. Pantera: While some believe Metallica was the most important metal band of the 1990s, just as many feel that that honor goes to Pantera, especially with talent like Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul in the band. And another honor that should go to them is induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
14. Boston: Boston had the second-biggest selling debut album of all time. Their self-titled record sold 17 million copies, second only to Rock Hall inductees' Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction, which sold 18 million units. With hits like "More Than A Feeling" and "Rock And Roll Band," and a unique sound that filled arenas, Boston should be recognized by the Hall.
Maybe next year, guys!
Learn more about who actually scored a nod and put in your vote for them here.