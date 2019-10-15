14 Outrageous Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs

Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2022 list of nominees, and while Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, New York Dolls and Rage Against The Machine made the short list, there are quite a few artists out there who should be in the Hall but didn’t even make the cut this year.

Musicians are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their debut album, but they first have to be chosen by the Hall's nominating committee, which is made up of music industry insiders as well as musicians like Dave Grohl, and ?uestlove. From there, ballots go out to 1,000 historians, artists and more within the music industry and acts with the most votes get inducted. The public even gets to vote, with the top five acts the pick acting as one ballot.

It seems, however, there have been quite a few rockers who have been overlooked. Here are 14 that are overdue for induction: