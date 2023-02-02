3 Of Young Thug's Co-Defendants Charged Over Alleged Jail Stabbing

By Tony M. Centeno

February 2, 2023

Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Three of Young Thug's co-defendants in the YSL case have been accused of being involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate.

On Wednesday, February 1, WSB-TV reported that Christian “Bhris” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan and Damone “Bali” Blalock are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed another man in the Fulton County Jail. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed the attack but couldn't reveal the details about what actually happened. There's no word on what led up to the incident. At the moment, the victim's name and his condition haven't been confirmed. Ryan's attorney says her client is innocent.

“Mr. Ryan is hopeful that there is a thorough investigation and that there is not a rush to judgement,” attorney Angela D’Williams said. “Mr. Ryan maintains his innocence regarding this incident.”

Ryan has reportedly been a constant issue for authorities while he's been in custody. He was previously charged in two separate incidents that caused jury selection for Young Thug and YSL's trial to be delayed. Ryan and Blalock, who are already serving life sentences for separate murder cases, are also facing charges for the contraband incident involving Young Thug and his other co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Adams was seen handing the rapper a Percocet while court was in session.

Ryan was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate while Blalock was charged with giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization. Meanwhile, Eppinger is still facing charges for allegedly shooting a police officer six times last year. The cop was trying to arrest him for outstanding warrants of robbery and aggravated assault when Eppinger fired shots at him.

