Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2023
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination.
During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.
"Got any news you want to share with us?" Knost asked.
"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers replied while smiling.
"You'd look great with a [Dallas] Cowboys star on your helmet," said Knost, who resides in the Dallas area.
When asked by Colt Knost if he had any news to share with the world #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had this to say:— Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) February 2, 2023
“I’m not going to San Fran” pic.twitter.com/VMrf23PfcM
On Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."
"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023
On Sunday (January 29), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons:https://t.co/0XKiQp1Gn6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023
The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
#Packers made a commitment with QB Aaron Rodgers to find a trade partner if he indicates a desire to be traded, per @TomPelissero— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023
Green Bay have "their next plan ready to go" in case Rodgers does moves on. pic.twitter.com/vsaEb8NDgr
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
The 49ers have a need at quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy expected to miss extended time due to a torn UCL he experienced in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over at quarterback during his rookie season after starter Trey Lance suffered a torn ACL and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo -- who the team has publicly stated its intention to move on from this offseason -- experienced a broken foot.
Rodgers is a native of Northern California and attended the University of California, Berkley.