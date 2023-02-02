Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination.

During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.

"Got any news you want to share with us?" Knost asked.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers replied while smiling.

"You'd look great with a [Dallas] Cowboys star on your helmet," said Knost, who resides in the Dallas area.