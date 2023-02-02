Chris Stapleton Only Has 1 Texas Stop On Star-Studded Tour

Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" is back and better than ever!

The "Starting Over" singer announced Thursday (February 2) a slew of new dates for the star-studded tour which features artists including Allen Stone, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, Margo Price and Charley Crockett. The tour is scheduled to kick off at El Paso's Don Haskins Center — the tour's only Texas date — on April 26 with dates scheduled across the U.S. through August.

Tickets go on sale February 10.

These new dates for the "All American Road Show" are separate from Stapleton's previously announced shows with George Strait and Little Big Town in Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, Tampa and others.

Stapleton was recently tapped to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, making him the third consecutive country singer to do the honors.