Houston's Own Beyoncé Adds Another Texas Date To Just Announced World Tour

Beyoncé is bringing her highly-anticipated world tour to the Lone Star State — and now odds of you getting a ticket just got a bit better.

The "CUFF IT" singer subtly added another Texas date on the "RENAISSANCE World Tour," which is already scheduled to make two stops in the state in Dallas on September 21 and Houston on September 23. Beyoncé will extend her stay in H-Town by one day with a second show at NRG Stadium on September 24, Ticketmaster announced.

Additional shows were also added in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Inglewood, East Rutherford and Washington, D.C. Ticketmaster said this was the tour's "first extension," which could mean more new dates might be added.

Tickets for the "RENAISSANCE World Tour" go on sale February 6, but Verified Fan registration is already open now.