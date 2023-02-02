Danny Carey Hints That A 'Big' TOOL Announcement Is Coming Soon

TOOL's Danny Carey was named Progressive Drummer of the Year by Drumeo and filmed an acceptance speech in the band's Hollywood rehearsal space, where he let some big news slip.

After thanking everyone who voted for him (and those who didn't), the drummer eluded to a "big tour" happening this fall. “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023," he said. "We have a big tour coming in the fall, and a few festivals in the summertime.” Although a tour has yet to be officially announced, TOOL is set to play two festivals later this year: Florida's Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple in Ohio, which are both happening in May.

TOOL have been touring in support of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum (their first new music in 13 years) and last played live at Bonnaroo in June 2022. Maynard James Keenan also toured with his other band Puscifer this past fall.

In other news, assault charges against Carey were recently dropped after he was arrested in December 2021 following an altercation with a security officer at Kansas City International Airport. No reason was given for the dismissal of the charges, with the court stating that it was a confidential matter.