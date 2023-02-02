Jenna Ortega Reacts To Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring's Death

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has reacted to the recent death of Lisa Loring who brought the character of Wednesday Addams to life in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. On January 28th, the former child star sadly passed away at just 64 years old. Ortega took to her Instagram Story to share black-and-white photos of Loring as a child and shared a quick but heartfelt message about her death.

"Absolutely devastated," Ortega wrote per Cosmopolitan. "Thank you for everything." Earlier this week, Loring's daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed to Variety that he mother died on Saturday (January 28) after having a stroke, saying, "She went peace peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." She is survived by daughters Vanessa and Marianne.

In 2022, Ortega revealed to Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, that her wildly popular Wednesday dance was actually inspired by Loring's original portrayal of the iconic character. "I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams," she said of her now-viral dance moves. "I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does."

A post from Loring's friend Laurice Jacobson paid tribute to the actress' mark on American popular culture. "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge," Loring's friend wrote. "And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection, and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun."