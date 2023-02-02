Man Charged For Pranking Ohio Police 100-500 Times A Day

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 2, 2023

Young man arrested with handcuffs on his hands
Photo: Getty Images

A South Carolina man has been charged after allegedly prankling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day.

Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina, has been charged with 21 counts of disrupting public services, according to officials. Hall allegedly would prank call public officials and dispatchers in Jefferson County to harass and threaten them. It made it impossible for dispatchers to do their job. Police think Hall might have used a device that automatically calls back if a call would be disconnected. At the time of this writing, a potential motive has not been revealed.

According to Ohio Law, "No person shall knowingly use any computer, computer system, computer network, telecommunications device, or other electronic device or system or the internet so as to disrupt, interrupt, or impair the functions of any police, fire, educational, commercial, or governmental operations."

Disrupting public services ia a felony of the fourth degree. Those charged with fourth degree felonies in Ohio are subject to up to 18 months of imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 6 months, according to local attorney's office Spaulding & Kitzler. In addition, "those charged with crime at this level will pay up to $5,000 in fines and spend up to five years on community control."

