Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 30, 2023

Intoxicated Female in a Nightclub
Photo: Getty Images

Multiple Ohio police departments responded to a call yesterday (January 29) to break up a large crowd at a local Sheetz gas station.

The call came in at about 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. The caller said there were about 30-35 people inside the Sheetz on East Market Street smoking and drinking. Apparently, the individuals refused to leave the establishment when asked by employees.

Officers arrived at the gas station at about 3 a.m., according to the police report. At least eight different departments responded to the scene, including Warren, Niles, and Lordstown. In addition, four ambulances were also at the scene. Law enforcement once again asked everyone to leave, but the customers continued to refuse multiple times.

One individual was arrested during the incident: 48-year-old Larry Owens. He was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrested, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Law enforcement booked Owens into the Trumbull County Jail and gave him a $1,500 bond. He was arraigned today (January 30) and pleaded not guilty. At the time of this writing, the exact circumstances that led to Owens' arrest and charges are not immediately clear.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.