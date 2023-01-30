Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station

Multiple Ohio police departments responded to a call yesterday (January 29) to break up a large crowd at a local Sheetz gas station.

The call came in at about 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. The caller said there were about 30-35 people inside the Sheetz on East Market Street smoking and drinking. Apparently, the individuals refused to leave the establishment when asked by employees.

Officers arrived at the gas station at about 3 a.m., according to the police report. At least eight different departments responded to the scene, including Warren, Niles, and Lordstown. In addition, four ambulances were also at the scene. Law enforcement once again asked everyone to leave, but the customers continued to refuse multiple times.

One individual was arrested during the incident: 48-year-old Larry Owens. He was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrested, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Law enforcement booked Owens into the Trumbull County Jail and gave him a $1,500 bond. He was arraigned today (January 30) and pleaded not guilty. At the time of this writing, the exact circumstances that led to Owens' arrest and charges are not immediately clear.