NBA YoungBoy Considers Becoming A Mormon & Vows Not To Make Violent Lyrics

“I wanted help very badly," YoungBoy explained. "I needed a friend. And it hit me... It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls."



The 22-year-old said he wants to have his baptism into Church of Jesus Christ the Latter-day Saints when his "heart is in the right space," and after he gets his ankle monitor off. He's currently on house arrest due to a weapons charge. In addition to switching up his religion, YB is also pledging to never make violent lyrics in his music again. The Realer rapper actually apologized for the brutal bars he's spit in the past and vowed to clean up his act.



“I was brought up around a lot of f**ked-up s**t — that’s what I knew, and that’s what I gave back to the world,” YoungBoy explained. “I was like, ‘F**k the world before they f**k you.’ I was a child, you know? And now I know better, so it ain’t no excuse at all for how I carry on today. It took lots of time to make my music strong enough to get it to where I could captivate you. I promise to clean whatever I can clean, but it’s going to take time, just like it took time for me to get it to that point.”



“I was wrong. And I’m sorry. I’m sorry," he whispered.



Read the full story now and see what his Utah home looks like in his visual interview below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

