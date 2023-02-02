NBA YoungBoy Considers Becoming A Mormon & Vows Not To Make Violent Lyrics
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2023
NBA YoungBoy is on a path to self-righteousness that may lead to a new life as a Mormon.
In his first-ever cover story Billboard published on Wednesday, February 1, the father of 10 described how Mormonism began to change his perspective after he moved to Utah while on house arrest. At first, he turned Mormon missionaries away the first time they visited his home just a few weeks ago. After they visited him a second time, he had a change of heart and decided to let them in. He said his desperate need for a change influenced his decision to crack open the Book of Mormon.
“I wanted help very badly," YoungBoy explained. "I needed a friend. And it hit me... It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls."
The 22-year-old said he wants to have his baptism into Church of Jesus Christ the Latter-day Saints when his "heart is in the right space," and after he gets his ankle monitor off. He's currently on house arrest due to a weapons charge. In addition to switching up his religion, YB is also pledging to never make violent lyrics in his music again. The Realer rapper actually apologized for the brutal bars he's spit in the past and vowed to clean up his act.
“I was brought up around a lot of f**ked-up s**t — that’s what I knew, and that’s what I gave back to the world,” YoungBoy explained. “I was like, ‘F**k the world before they f**k you.’ I was a child, you know? And now I know better, so it ain’t no excuse at all for how I carry on today. It took lots of time to make my music strong enough to get it to where I could captivate you. I promise to clean whatever I can clean, but it’s going to take time, just like it took time for me to get it to that point.”
“I was wrong. And I’m sorry. I’m sorry," he whispered.
Read the full story now and see what his Utah home looks like in his visual interview below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE