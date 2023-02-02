Ne-Yo To Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Over $1.6 Million In Divorce Settlement

In addition to the massive lump sum of cash, Renay will receive $12,000 a month in child support. Ne-Yo also agreed to pay for his kids' school expenses and and an extra $5,000 a month in alimony over the course of the next three years. Speaking of their kids, Ne-Yo and Crystal agreed on joint custody, and also decided that neither of them will be allowed to have new romantic partners around their minor children. The only way that can happen is if they get consent or are engaged to be married to that person.



Renay first filed for divorce for a second time last year after she made a slew of allegations against the singer. She alleged that he recently fathered a child with another woman just months after they were actually trying to repair their marriage. They even had a second wedding in Las Vegas. Prior to that, Renay tried to end their marriage in 2020 but later withdrew her filing.