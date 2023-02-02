Ne-Yo To Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Over $1.6 Million In Divorce Settlement
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2023
Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have hammered out the details of their divorce.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, February 2, the singer and the mother of his three children have finalized their divorce. As part of their agreement, Ne-Yo will pay Renay $1.6 million just to balance out their real estate assets. She will get one of their four homes in Georgia along with $20,000 for moving expenses. The "Miss Independent" crooner is also giving her a check for $150,000 to buy a new car since he's taking their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.
In addition to the massive lump sum of cash, Renay will receive $12,000 a month in child support. Ne-Yo also agreed to pay for his kids' school expenses and and an extra $5,000 a month in alimony over the course of the next three years. Speaking of their kids, Ne-Yo and Crystal agreed on joint custody, and also decided that neither of them will be allowed to have new romantic partners around their minor children. The only way that can happen is if they get consent or are engaged to be married to that person.
Renay first filed for divorce for a second time last year after she made a slew of allegations against the singer. She alleged that he recently fathered a child with another woman just months after they were actually trying to repair their marriage. They even had a second wedding in Las Vegas. Prior to that, Renay tried to end their marriage in 2020 but later withdrew her filing.