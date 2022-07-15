Ne-Yo Talks New Album 'Self Explanatory,' Rebuilding His Marriage & More

"I started on this album in 2018," Ne-Yo explains. "The pandemic happened and screwed up everything so I'm actually happy that this album is finally getting out so people can see what it is that I've been up to. The album is basically snapshots of my life from 2018 to now. A lot things have gone down and we cover all that in the album."



During their conversation, the singer discusses what he had to do to rebuild his marriage to Crystal Renay. The couple, who had been together since 2016, got divorced in 2020 for a brief time before they patched things up and got remarried earlier this year. Ne-Yo said that repairing their relationship wasn't easy but they knew they couldn't simply run away from each other, especially since they share three kids together. He also expands on what really happened with Lucky Daye that prevented him from signing him, his thoughts on Mario and Omarion's Verzuz battle and other interesting subjects.



Listen to Ne-Yo's Self Explanatory album below and watch The Breakfast Club's interview with the singer up top.