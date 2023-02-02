Northeast Braces For Record-Breaking Cold And -50 Degree Windchills

A mass of frigid arctic air is moving east across the upper Midwest, bringing freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills to a large swath of the country.

"The next impulse of arctic air to sweep into the Nation from Canada is forecast to impact the northern Plains and Upper Midwest today (February 2). Wind chills could become dangerously cold and drop to as low as 50 degrees below zero. Areas with fresh snow cover could also experience brief whiteout conditions as gusty winds accompany the arctic front," the National Weather Service said.

The cold weather is expected to hit the Northeast on Friday, with the coldest temperatures forecast for Saturday.

"By Friday, the frigid temperatures are forecast to engulf the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic. The core of the cold will pass over the Northeast and, more specifically, northern New England. Wind chills into the minus 50s for northern parts of this region could be the coldest felt in decades. Low temperatures are anticipated to be coldest on Saturday, with single digits as far south as Pennsylvania and subzero lows widespread throughout New England."

While the Northeast braces for the record cold, the Midwest and Southern Plains are getting a reprieve from the massive ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power and canceled thousands of flights.

"The prolonged and damaging ice storm that has impacted a large region from Texas to Tennessee is forecast to finally come to an end today as a final surge of moisture slides eastward. An additional glaze to a few hundredths of ice accretion are possible throughout the same region this morning, as well as a chance for light sleet accumulations. Continued hazardous travel conditions can be expected, especially over untreated roadways," the National Weather Service said.