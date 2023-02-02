Rita Ora Shows Off Stunning Wedding Ring From Marriage To Taika Waititi

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 2, 2023

Photo: NBC

Rita Ora is flaunting her eye-popping wedding ring. During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer shared the first look at her emerald and gold ring from her marriage to New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship…Look here it is," Ora said on Wednesday, February 1st, after confirming their marriage and saying she was "off the market." The singer matched her stunning ring with a sparkly silver dress. "Ooh la la that's gorgeous," Fallon said in response to the wedding ring.

Ora went on to discuss her relationship with Waititi and revealed that she had to help him with the ring. "You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

"I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically," said Ora. "Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again. I just really got inspired by love. That's what I wrote all my feelings about and it's nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me."

Check out Ora's performance of her new single "You Only Love Me" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.