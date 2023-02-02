This Louisiana City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America

By Sarah Tate

February 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so if you haven't started planning the perfect date for your partner, now is the time. Depending on where you live, you might have an easier time finding the most romantic activities and restaurants to treat your special someone to what they deserve.

24/7 Wall St. analyzed The Couple's Vacation index by Travel Lens, which looked at the 200 largest U.S. cities, and compiled a list of the Top 25 most romantic cities in the country. While some of the top cities on the list, like New York City, may not come as surprise, others, like Minneapolis, might come as a surprise. One city in Louisiana managed to make the list. According to the site:

"Activities considered good for couples include visits to parks, historic sites, museums, and botanical gardens, as well as guided tours of historic districts, live entertainment, boat rides, and outdoor marketplaces."

Rounding out the list at No. 25, New Orleans was named one of the most romantic cities in the country, with an overall romantic city score of nearly 4 out of 10. Additionally, the report indicates there are 31.80 couples activities, 5.63 romantic hotels and 7.84 fine dining restaurants per 100 square miles.

Here are 24/7 Wall St.'s picks for the 25 most romantic U.S. cities:

  1. New York City, New York
  2. TIED: Minneapolis, Minnesota & Miami, Florida
  3. N/A
  4. Portland, Oregon
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Seattle, Washington
  9. TIED: Honolulu, Hawaii & Boston, Massachusetts
  10. N/A
  11. Denver, Colorado
  12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  13. Nashville, Tennessee
  14. Atlanta, Georgia
  15. Orlando, Florida
  16. Tampa, Florida
  17. Washington, D.C.
  18. Baltimore, Maryland
  19. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  20. Austin, Texas
  21. San Diego, California
  22. Omaha, Nebraska
  23. Louisville, Kentucky
  24. Phoenix, Arizona
  25. New Orleans, Louisiana

Check out the full report to learn more about the most romantic cities in the country.

