This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos

Tacos have a long and rich history in the United States. Starting off as cheap street food with Mexican migrants, this humble handheld soon became an American staple.

Many restaurants have their own spin on tacos thanks to how easy it is to mix and match ingredients. Think fish tacos, barbacoa, steak, jackfruit, and other delicious combinations. Even the tortilla has many variations, from soft and crispy to blue corn and classic flour.

If you're a certified taco lover, LoveFood has the scoop on every state's best tacos, "from traditional soft tacos with tender meats to crispy shells, inventive fillings, and vegan versions."

According to the website, Colorado's most delicious tacos are the pork belly agridulce from Tacos Tequila Whiskey! Here's why this spot was chosen:

"If you’re heading to Tacos Tequila Whiskey, a loud and lively restaurant with two locations in Denver, the pork belly 'agridulce' street taco is not to be missed. It features a huge piece of tender pork belly that has been braised in a sweet and sour marinade, plus candied garlic, cabbage slaw, and a super-soft tortilla. It comes with extra braising sauce on the side."