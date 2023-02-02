This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Tacos

Tacos have a long and rich history in the United States. Starting off as cheap street food with Mexican migrants, this humble handheld soon became an American staple.

Many restaurants have their own spin on tacos thanks to how easy it is to mix and match ingredients. Think fish tacos, barbacoa, steak, jackfruit, and other delicious combinations. Even the tortilla has many variations, from soft and crispy to blue corn and classic flour.

If you're a certified taco lover, LoveFood has the scoop on every state's best tacos, "from traditional soft tacos with tender meats to crispy shells, inventive fillings, and vegan versions."

According to the website, Florida's most delicious tacos are lengua tacos from Taquiza! Here's why this spot was chosen:

"Taquiza helped to put Miami’s Mexican cuisine on the culinary map, thanks mostly to its fabulously flavorsome tacos. If you want something a little different, order the lengua tacos with tender, well-seasoned beef tongue (braised in Victoria beer, bay leaf, and onion), served on a blue tortilla. It's a standout dish."