Wrestling Legend 'Leaping' Lanny Poffo Dead At 68: Report

Professional wrestling legend Lanny Poffo has reportedly died at the age of 68, according to WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.

"RIP Lanny."

Poffo, who wrestling under the monikers of 'Leaping' Lanny Poffo and 'The Genius,' was one of the most recognizable characters in wrestling during the 1980s, signing with the then-World Wrestling Federation, joining the company shortly after his real life late brother, WWE Hall of Famer 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, in 1985. The Alberta native earned the 'Leaping' moniker for his high-flying style during an era dominated by heavy power wrestlers.