Wrestling Legend 'Leaping' Lanny Poffo Dead At 68: Report
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2023
Professional wrestling legend Lanny Poffo has reportedly died at the age of 68, according to WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan.
"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.
"RIP Lanny."
Poffo, who wrestling under the monikers of 'Leaping' Lanny Poffo and 'The Genius,' was one of the most recognizable characters in wrestling during the 1980s, signing with the then-World Wrestling Federation, joining the company shortly after his real life late brother, WWE Hall of Famer 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, in 1985. The Alberta native earned the 'Leaping' moniker for his high-flying style during an era dominated by heavy power wrestlers.
Poffo famously read short poems ridiculing his opponents during his run as 'Leaping Lanny' and later switched to the moniker of 'The Genius' after repackaged as a highly intelligent, arrogant villain in 1989 during a tenure that extended through 1992 and included a brief return in 1994. The 68-year-old began his career with All-South Wrestling Alliance in 1974 and had stints with the National Wrestling Alliance (1974-78, 1978-79), Atlantic Grand Prix Wrestling (1978), International Championship Wrestling (1979-84), Mid-South Wrestling (1984-85) and Continental Wrestling Association (1984-85) prior to his tenure with the then-WWF, as well a later run with World Championship Wrestling (1995-99) and appearances on the independent circuit.
Poffo, who spoke on behalf of his late brother during his WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, was also scheduled to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Savage at the 80's Wrestling Con at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey on May 6, WrestlingInc.com reported last month.