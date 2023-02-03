12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School

By Sarah Tate

February 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Nashville pre-teen is in trouble with the law after reportedly calling in a fake "active shooter" report.

A 12-year-old student was arrested Friday (February 3) after allegedly making a false claim about a shooter at Two Rivers Middle School, per WKRN. According to a statement issued on Twitter from Metro Nashville Police, the student, identified only as a 12-year-old 7th grade student at the school, was arrested for making a call to 911 alleging that there was an active shooter at the school.

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m., completing a walk through of the school on McGavock Pike in Donelson while the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. MNPD confirmed that they took a 12-year-old student into custody for making the fake active shooter report.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted confirmed there was no active threat at the school and that the student made the false report while on a school bus. Though the report was false, Braisted said the school will work with the district's Student Support Services team to provide emotional support to any students who may need them due to the incident.

In addition to any legal consequences, the student will be disciplined by the school. No additional information has been released as of Friday afternoon.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.