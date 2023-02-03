12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School
By Sarah Tate
February 3, 2023
A Nashville pre-teen is in trouble with the law after reportedly calling in a fake "active shooter" report.
A 12-year-old student was arrested Friday (February 3) after allegedly making a false claim about a shooter at Two Rivers Middle School, per WKRN. According to a statement issued on Twitter from Metro Nashville Police, the student, identified only as a 12-year-old 7th grade student at the school, was arrested for making a call to 911 alleging that there was an active shooter at the school.
Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m., completing a walk through of the school on McGavock Pike in Donelson while the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. MNPD confirmed that they took a 12-year-old student into custody for making the fake active shooter report.
A 12-year-old 7th grader at Two Rivers Middle School has been arrested for making the false 911 call about an active shooter at the school this morning. MNPD officers responded & did a walk through of the entire building to ensure its security.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 3, 2023
Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted confirmed there was no active threat at the school and that the student made the false report while on a school bus. Though the report was false, Braisted said the school will work with the district's Student Support Services team to provide emotional support to any students who may need them due to the incident.
In addition to any legal consequences, the student will be disciplined by the school. No additional information has been released as of Friday afternoon.