12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School

A Nashville pre-teen is in trouble with the law after reportedly calling in a fake "active shooter" report.

A 12-year-old student was arrested Friday (February 3) after allegedly making a false claim about a shooter at Two Rivers Middle School, per WKRN. According to a statement issued on Twitter from Metro Nashville Police, the student, identified only as a 12-year-old 7th grade student at the school, was arrested for making a call to 911 alleging that there was an active shooter at the school.

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m., completing a walk through of the school on McGavock Pike in Donelson while the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. MNPD confirmed that they took a 12-year-old student into custody for making the fake active shooter report.