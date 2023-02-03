Another Wake County School On Code Red Lockdown After Threat

Another Wake County school was placed on lockdown this week, this time for a threat shared on social media.

Students at Zebulon Middle School were just getting the day started on Friday (February 3) when the campus was put on a Code Red lockdown after a threat was made on social media, per ABC 11. The Zebulon Police Department also confirmed on its Facebook page that the school was locked down following the threat, though it is has not been revealed at this time who or what the threat was made against and on what platform.

A Code Red lockdown is issued when there is an immediate threat to the school, with students moving to safe areas and all interior doors locked, the outlet reports. According to a statement on the school's website shared at 11:20 a.m., all students were reported safe and will be dismissed early.

This is the second Wake County school to be placed on a Code Red lockdown this week after an incident at Rolesville High School on Wednesday (February 1). A student was discovered with a loaded gun but was stopped by a staff member outside the school. The gun was confiscated and the campus was searched by local police, who didn't find anything dangerous in the area.

No additional information has been released at this time.