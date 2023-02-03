Anitta Responds To Fans' Shock Over Best New Artist Grammy Nomination

Anitta is celebrating her first Grammy nomination! On Sunday, February 5th, the Brazilian singer will find out if she'll take home the 2023 Grammy award for Best New Artist. However, the nod garnered some confusion from long-time fans who noted that Anitta has been in the game since she released her self-titled debut album a decade ago. During a recent interview, the singer opened up about her reaction to being nominated for the category.

"I think many people are not understanding that much this nomination because they've seen me in another, like, background, but for me, it makes complete sense," Anitta told Entertainment Tonight, pointing out that she didn't break into the American mainstream until she released "Envolver" off her 2022 album Versions of Me. "I'm from Brazil. And like I say that a lot of times, but it's because it's really different. When you come from the place like that," she shared.

Anitta went on to explain that the Best New Artist nomination reflects how she "decided to like start from zero again, and in a new territory." On Sunday, Anitta will go up against a stacked category with artists like Omar Apollo, Måneskin, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Latto, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, Wet Leg, and Molly Tuttle.

Whatever the outcome may be, she'll be supported by someone special. "I'm going to be with my brother... I'm always with my brother," Anitta said. "He was the one who supported me in my whole career... it's important to have him with me in such a big night. Because he was the one who was with me since the zero."

Don't miss the 2023 Grammy Awards live this Sunday, February 5th, at 5:00 P.M. PT/8:00 P.M. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.