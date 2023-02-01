Wake County High School Locked Down After Student Found With Loaded Gun

By Sarah Tate

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A high school near Raleigh was locked down on Wednesday (February 1) after a student was discovered with a loaded gun.

Rolesville High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday morning after a staff member stopped the student, who has not been identified, outside the school, per ABC 11. Though the loaded gun was confiscated, the Wake County school was placed under a brief lockdown as a precaution. Officers arrived on campus around 12:30 p.m. to search the school and the surrounding area, but didn't find anything dangerous so the school moved to a Code Yellow lockdown.

According to WRAL, the school opted to dismiss students early at 1:15 p.m. because of the ongoing investigation. Additionally, all after-school activities were canceled.

The school sent a message to parents following the incident praising law enforcement and confirming the student's suspension. The student faces an automatic 365-day suspension for bringing the weapon to school.

"I greatly appreciate the support of the Rolesville Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Department, and the WCPSS Security Department," the statement read. "I am so grateful for the care and diligence they practiced today and everyday to ensure the safety of our staff and students."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.