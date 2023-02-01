Wake County High School Locked Down After Student Found With Loaded Gun

A high school near Raleigh was locked down on Wednesday (February 1) after a student was discovered with a loaded gun.

Rolesville High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday morning after a staff member stopped the student, who has not been identified, outside the school, per ABC 11. Though the loaded gun was confiscated, the Wake County school was placed under a brief lockdown as a precaution. Officers arrived on campus around 12:30 p.m. to search the school and the surrounding area, but didn't find anything dangerous so the school moved to a Code Yellow lockdown.

According to WRAL, the school opted to dismiss students early at 1:15 p.m. because of the ongoing investigation. Additionally, all after-school activities were canceled.

The school sent a message to parents following the incident praising law enforcement and confirming the student's suspension. The student faces an automatic 365-day suspension for bringing the weapon to school.

"I greatly appreciate the support of the Rolesville Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Department, and the WCPSS Security Department," the statement read. "I am so grateful for the care and diligence they practiced today and everyday to ensure the safety of our staff and students."