Dreamville's JID & Lute Drop First Single From 'Creed III' Soundtrack

"Boy, boy, that's my brother, so play it cool," JID raps. "He a fool, a tool, a loose screw/Pickin' on me, ain't no pick and choose/Either way that you look, it's a lose-lose."



"Y'all just be lit off the hype, you know this really my life," Lute shoots back. "I take a chance and land it, you just be rollin' the dice/My heart is as cold as Atlantic, I just be drippin' in ice, I been that guy since I landed, you a know a real one in sight/You know that this wasn't handed, you know this really my life."

