Michael B. Jordan Provides Shocking Detail About 'Creed III' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2022
Michael B. Jordan has shared a big detail about the upcoming soundtrack for the third installment of the Creed trilogy.
On Sunday, November 20, the actor spoke a panel at ComplexCon(versations) in Los Angeles. It was the first time he had reconnected with co-star Jonathan Majors since they wrapped up filming on Creed III. During the discussion inside the Amazon Theater at the Long Beach Convention Center, he joined Majors as they talked about what to expect from their upcoming film, which is also Jordan's directorial debut. Toward the end of the panel, Jordan also revealed what's in store for the film's soundtrack.
“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan warned before he admitted, “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”
Since the first film debuted in 2015, the music in Creed has usually been predominantly rap based. The first soundtrack features contribution from Meek Mill, Future, The Roots, Joey Bada$$ and more. For the sequel, the soundtrack was executively produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and featured heavyweights like Rae Sremmurd, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Nas, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Pharrell, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Crime Mob and plenty others.
Dreamville's roster includes J. Cole, JID, Ari Lennox, Bas, Omen, Cozz and others who may potentially end up on the project. Earlier this year, the group project the imprint released was D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The label founded by Cole has yet to comment on their involvement with the Creed III soundtrack. It's currently focused on promoting its upcoming Dreamville Fest in April 2023.