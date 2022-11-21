Michael B. Jordan Provides Shocking Detail About 'Creed III' Soundtrack

Michael B. Jordan has shared a big detail about the upcoming soundtrack for the third installment of the Creed trilogy.



On Sunday, November 20, the actor spoke a panel at ComplexCon(versations) in Los Angeles. It was the first time he had reconnected with co-star Jonathan Majors since they wrapped up filming on Creed III. During the discussion inside the Amazon Theater at the Long Beach Convention Center, he joined Majors as they talked about what to expect from their upcoming film, which is also Jordan's directorial debut. Toward the end of the panel, Jordan also revealed what's in store for the film's soundtrack.